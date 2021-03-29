Charred remains found inside one of five houses razed by fire at Jalan Tiong Hua in Sibu

SIBU (March 29): A charred remains were found inside one of five houses that were destroyed in a fire at Jalan Tiong Hua here early this morning.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the remains of the victim, identified only as Ameng, a divorcee who was in his 40s, was found facing down under a pile of wood inside one of the affected houses.

“His identity was obtained through oral interview with his mother. During the incident, the victim was inside his room while his mother was in another room.

“His mother was rescued by the members of the public,” he said.

Stanley also said that the remains have been taken to Sibu Hospital and the case has been classified as sudden death.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said they received a call on the fire at 1.55am and rushed 24 firemen to the scene to put out the fire.

He said that four houses were razed to the ground while another house was about 50 per cent destroyed in the blaze.

“The fire was successfully put out at 7.50am,” he said.

Meanwhile, among the fire victims was a 56-year-old resident – Ling Chong Seng, who was awaken by shouts of “fire”.

Ling was staying with his wife and three of their children, two of whom were handicaps at the third house.

He dashed out after he failed to find his son. A neighbour later found his son and took him to the police station for record purposes.

The total loses from the fire is currently under investigation.