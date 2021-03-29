Community must play role as frontliners to tackle Covid-19 – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (March 29): The best method or approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19 infection among the community is to ensure that the community itself steps up efforts in playing the role of frontliners, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He stressed that until the Covid-19 vaccine could reach the stipulated target, the country would continue to face a tough period in combating the pandemic because the number of cases is still high although there is a decline in new positive cases.

He said efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 would not be able to achieve its goal if it is not supported by everyone.

“As such, the Community Empowerment Programme is a weapon that we have to jointly curb the spread of the virus.

“These efforts are also in line with the strategy in the National Unity Policy to empower the institutions of family and community that I launched on Feb 15,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the Community Empowerment Programme that was telecast live on TV1, RTM today. – Bernama

