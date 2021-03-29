Covid-19: 1 new active cluster dubbed Taman Vistagro Cluster detected in Sri Aman today

KUCHING (Mar 29): A new Covid-19 cluster in Sri Aman has been declared with 18 positive cases detected so far, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the Taman Vistagro Cluster, which was identified by the State Health Department today, is a community cluster detected at the Taman Vistagro housing estate in Sri Aman town.

“The index case for this cluster is a 62-year-old Sarawakian man who was detected through screenings of symptomatic individuals at a private clinic.

“He was found positive after being swabbed with the RTK Antigen test at the clinic on March 23,” said the committee in a statement.

It said the case was subsequently admitted to the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Sri Aman where he was swabbed with the RT-PCR test and later found positive on March 25.

“The index case may have gotten infected from the community while during his inter-district travel as he frequently travelled to Kuching district,” it said.

SDMC said following further investigation and active case detection among family members, close contacts and casual contacts to the index case, an additional 17 positive cases were detected involving this cluster.

“A total of 179 individuals have been screened of which 46 had tested negative and 115 are still pending lab test results.

“All 18 positive cases under this cluster have been referred to Sri Aman Hospital and admitted to PKRC Sri Aman for isolation and further treatment,” it said.

Meanwhile, the committee said 33 Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state with nine recording an increase in the number of positive cases.

“A total of 24 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded,” it added.