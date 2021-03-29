Covid-19: 1,302 new cases, four deaths recorded

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,302 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said over the past 24 hours, the country recorded 1,127 recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 326,309 – adding that there are now 14,380 active cases.

“Of the new cases, 1,293 were local transmissions while nine were import cases. A total of 169 patients are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 76 requiring respiratory aid,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sarawak reported the highest number of new cases with 426, followed by Selangor with 256 cases, Penang (212), Johor (176), Kuala Lumpur (58), Sabah (38), Kelantan (34), Pahang (32), Kedah and Perak with 23 cases each, Negeri Sembilan (nine), Labuan (six), Melaka (five), Terengganu and Putrajaya with two cases each, while there were no cases reported in Perlis.

Dr Noor Hisham said the four fatalities involved Malaysians aged 63 to 77 – all of whom with chronic illnesses.

Additionally, three new clusters were detected yesterday, involving a workplace (Ladang Sungai Pelek in Selangor), a detention centre (Pagar Bukit Chagar in Johor), and one in the community (Patek in Kelantan).

“This brings the total number of clusters in Malaysia to 1,347, with 381 still active, Fourteen clusters were declared ended today (yesterday),” he said. — Bernama