KUALA LUMPUR (March 29): After four months, Malaysia begins to record less than a thousand daily cases of Covid-19 with only 941 cases reported today, the lowest since December last year.

The last time the country recorded less than a thousand cases was on Dec 9 last year, at 959.

In a tweet today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor still has the highest number of daily cases at 219, followed by Sarawak (191) and Johor (171). – Bernama