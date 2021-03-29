Crocodile watching as tourist attraction in Samarahan up to federal, state govt efforts, says Muara Tuang rep

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Mar 29): The efforts to make crocodile watching as a tourist attraction here depends on both federal and state governments in promoting it as a tourism product, said Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang.

Citing Jong’s Crocodile Farm in Siburan and a farm in Darwin, Australia as examples, he said tourists can watch the crocodiles roaming free in certain habitats and that they can come and feed them as well as taking photos.

“This effort should have its own model, but tourists’ safety should remain a top priority,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Idris, who is also a patron of Samarahan Crocodile Hunters (SCH), said although crocodiles pose a threat to those in Muara Tuang especially the fishermen, he said that this could turned to a profit for them.

He pointed out that SCH was now dealing with feral crocodiles to take care of the fishermen’s safety, and proposing to the state government in creating a crocodile zone for commercial or semi-commercial crocodile farming.

Through such methods, the village folks in Muara Tuang can explore commercialised crocodile farming in processing crocodile pelts and meat, adding that this was also done in Beaufort, Sabah as well as Australia.

“The state government alongside Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is currently conducting a research on this – the locals will be the main input to provide information for this effort,” he added.

On Sunday, federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri disclosed that crocodile farming had been identified as one of the attractions and potential tourism products to be introduced in Samarahan.

She asserted that this is because there is an abundance of such reptiles found in the wild in Samarahan Division.

“Under the Tourism Development Sub-Committee of the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda) we have identified many products and observing crocodiles in the wild is one of them.

“We have been briefed by SFC and interestingly, there is already such activity being organised by SFC somewhere in Kuching Division.

“Hence, we are interested in bringing this activity here in Samarahan because this is another attraction for the division,” she said.