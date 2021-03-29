Dr Sim rebuts rumours that family members skipped the line for Covid-19 vaccines

KUCHING (Mar 29): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has rebutted rumours that his family members received preferential treatment and skipped the line for Covid-19 vaccines.

In his Facebook post, the SUPP president revealed that none of his family had been vaccinated yet though they had done their part by registering for the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

“Malicious and evil #FakeNews rumour on ‘Jumping Queue’. May God have mercy on them.

“I wish I can let my 80-year-old mother have the vaccines that were given to me as she has higher risk than me (for severe Covid-19 infection), though much lower risk (of exposure) than me from catching Covid-19,” he said.

He also said that the vaccination list is assigned by the State Health Department, a federal government agency which has been tasked to roll out the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor, disclosed that a total of 32,398 individuals have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the first phase since the immunisation programme was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Feb 26.

“A total of 16,088 individuals have also received their second dose of the vaccine,” he added.

In the same post, he also said it was another smooth-running day at the Stadium Perpaduan Vaccination Centre which had finished ahead of schedule.