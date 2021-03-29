EMCO for Kpg Bintawa Ulu, Tengah officially lifted, says SDMC

KUCHING (Mar 29): The Enhancement Movement Control Order (EMCO) for Kampung Bintawa Ulu and Tengah here has ended today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that this was following the results from second screenings of individuals that did not yield any new Covid-19 positive cases.

“In addition, there is no evidence that the Covid-19 infection is still contagious in the area,” it said.

The committee expressed its gratitude to all agencies involved as well as residents for their cooperation in making this EMCO a success.

Previously, Kampung Bintulu Ulu and Tengah were placed under EMCO for two weeks starting 12.01am on March 16 until 11.59pm on March 30.