GRS open to LDP joining coalition, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 29): Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is open to Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) intention to join the coalition.

“We are open to the proposal (and) we will of course consider when the time comes,” said Hajiji, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah chief.

Hajiji who was met by reporters after officiating the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ development plan 2021-2025 on Monday said this when asked about GRS’ view on LDP’s intention to join PN.

“For us we want solidarity to unite the ‘rakyat’ through parties which accepts what GRS and PN are fighting for,” said the Sabah Chief Minister.

GRS is an alliance in Sabah comprising PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

On Sunday, LDP President Datuk Chin Su Phin said that in its Supreme Council meeting they passed a motion to join the PN coalition.

Chin said the party admired Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership style, particularly his way of governing the country, combating the Covid-19 pandemic and economic stimulus packages he introduced.

He stressed that LDP would continue to serve the people regardless of its political alliance, adding that however, reality has proven that only a mainstream political party is able to effectively resolve the people’s woes.

Chin also admitted that some members have indeed left the party recently, but more younger members have joined LDP.

He said the party was currently focused on its divisional conferences and elections from May to August this year, while the central annual general meeting (AGM) cum election would be held at the end of the year.

There are 28 divisions in LDP and we will be giving opportunities for young members to lead in the upcoming elections, Chin said.