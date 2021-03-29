Kanowit district now orange zone after recording 25 local cases in past 2 weeks

KUCHING (March 29): Kanowit district has been classified as a Covid-19 orange zone from yellow today, after recording 25 local cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It joined the ranks of three other districts which have been classified as orange zones namely Song, Bukit Mabong and Sarikei, making it a total of 103 local cases recorded from all four districts in the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, 11 districts remain as red zones. They are Samarahan, Sri Aman, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu with a cumulative of 2,599 local cases in the past two weeks.

Another 17 districts remain as yellow zones including Matu, Pakan, Marudi, Subis, Tanjung Manis, Beluru, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Belaga, Lundu, Saratok and Sebauh.

The number of districts in the green zones remain the same at eight. They are Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.