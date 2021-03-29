LDP passes motion to join PN

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) passed a motion to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in its Supreme Council meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by the party president Datuk Chin Su Phin and attended by the Supreme Council members in person and via video conferencing.

Chin said the party admired Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership style, particularly his way of governing the country, combating the Covid-19 pandemic and economic stimulus packages he introduced.

He stressed that LDP would continue to serve the rakyat regardless of its political alliance.

“However, reality has proven that only a mainstream political party is able to effectively resolve the people’s woes.”

Chin also admitted that some members have indeed left the party recently, but more younger members have joined LDP.

He said the party was currently focused on its divisional conferences and elections from May to August this year, while the central annual general meeting (AGM) cum election would be held at the end of the year.

“There are 28 divisions in LDP and we will be giving opportunities for young members to lead in the upcoming elections.

“I expect that majority of the divisions will be helmed by young leaders.” Meanwhile, he said LDP secretary-general Datuk Yong Wui Chung has been appointed to head the Election Committee (EC) which would oversee the divisional conferences and elections. Also present was treasurer-general Datuk Albert Ngan. — Bernama