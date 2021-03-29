Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases fall below 1,000, first time since Dec 9, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 29): The Health Ministry today reported 941 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first time the numbers have hit below 1,000 since December 9.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, this brings the total cumulative positive cases to 342,885.

From the Ministry’s data, each state saw a drop in new cases, especially Selangor, which only logged 219 cases today.

“Sawarak recorded 192 cases, Johor 171 cases and Penang 164 cases,” he said in a statement today. – Malay Mail

