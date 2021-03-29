Man succumbs to injuries after accident at Jalan Taman Tunku Bypass in Miri

MIRI (March 29): A 39-year-old four-wheel-drive (4WD) driver succumbed to his injuries at Miri Hospital after being involved in an accident at Jalan Taman Tunku Bypass at around 11.30pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as Chin Yaw Chu from Piasau Garden, here.

“The 4WD driver was seriously injured and taken to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“He was pronounced dead at 10.35am today at the hospital,” said Alexson in a press statement.

He revealed that preliminary investigation found that the victim was heading towards the city centre from Taman Tunku residential area.

“Upon arrival at the scene, he lost control of the vehicle before skidding and hit the central road divider.

“The vehicle then overturned, causing the driver to be thrown out to a nearby workshop area,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.