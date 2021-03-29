MPOB developing system to monitor FFB transactions — Deputy minister

PONTIAN: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is developing an online system for independent oil palm smallholders and national oil palm traders to monitor and report transactions of fresh fruit bunches (FFB).

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng said the system is being developed to encourage independent smallholders to practise keeping records of the maintenance of their smallholdings and yields, consistently and accurately.

“At present, there is no specific system to record the yields and the prices of FFB for independent smallholders, thus making it difficult for MPOB to provide effective expansion service without complete data on the revenue, production costs and profits earned by smallholders,” he said after opening the pilot project for monitoring of FBB transactions here yesterday. — Bernama