MR DIY debuts store-in-store concept at 700th store

KUCHING: Leading Malaysian home improvement retailer Mr DIY has launched its 700th store with a brand new concept, featuring a Mr TOY store within the same premises.

Mr TOY is the second of three brands within the Mr DIY group’s stable of brands; the other being dollar-store chain, MR DOLLAR.

Located in NU Sentral, at the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s transportation hub, the store-in-store concept promises to take the customer shopping experience to new heights.

To mark the 700th store milestone and the introduction of this new concept, Mr DIY also launched a nationwide promotion on its selected house brands and best selling products.

Mr DIY is slashing prices of these goods by up to 50 per cent from March 26 through to April 4, 2021. This includes hefty discounts on products such as household, hardware, electrical, stationery, sports, toys and caraccessories.

Announcing the launch of the new store-in-store concept, Mr DIY group vice president of marketing Andy Chin said that this store-in-store concept brings the breadth and depth ofMr DIY together with the fun and excitement of Mr TOY in one shopping environment.

“TheMr DIY group launched Mr TOY in 2019 to capitalise on growing demand for value-for-money toys.

“Market trends show that value-conscious parents are buying more toys in the course of the year but prefer to pay less for each purchase.

“This shift in consumer behaviour, coupled with the under-served suburban markets where larger big-name toy stores are not represented, provide a solid growth opportunity for Mr TOY.

“We are confident Malaysians will love this store-in-store concept.

“We wouldn’t have reached this 700th store milestone without the support of Malaysians, who have embraced the value offering of Mr DIY and made it the success it is today.

“It is therefore our responsibility to find new and interesting ways to keep their shopping experience exciting.

“To ensure our loyal shoppers across the country celebrate this milestone with us, we have also introduced half-price promotions on our house brands and best-selling products.

“It’s our way of making our promise of ‘Always Low Prices’ extra rewarding.”

Customers visiting the 700th store in NU Sentral between March 26 and 28, 2021 will also receive a free umbrella or bath towel with a minimum spend of RM30, while those spending a minimum of RM50 will get a chance to participate in Mr DIY’s Buzz Wire Challenge, with exciting prizes to be won.