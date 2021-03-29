Mustapa: 2022 Budget drafting process to commence in April

BACHOK: The Economic Planning Unit (EPU) has started receiving a list of proposals to draft the 2022 Budget, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said that the next process was to draft the 2022 Budget, commencing in April, until August.

“We don’t know the 2022 Budget’s allocation, but EPU has received most of the applications from the ministries. We will fine-tune it from April and it is expected to be finalised in August.

“Then we will consult with the Ministry of Finance, because they will decide the allocation that can be spent,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after the Malaysia Prihatin Programme at the Dewan Tuanku Canselor, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK)) Bachok here.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Department in collaboration with the Kelantan government, was an initiative to inform the people, in stages, of the importance of the management of the Covid-19 pandemic towards the national economic recovery process.

Also present was Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Commenting further, Mustapa said that some of the applications which had been received involved allocations to improve infrastructure nationwide.

“Most of the process begins at the EPU, for us to see the list of priorities from the list that we have received. Definitely, it is a long list, related to the construction of police stations, schools, hospitals and roads, including involving maintenance,” he said. — Bernama