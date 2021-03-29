Nancy says Kota Samarahan can be developed as cyber city

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Kota Samarahan area has the potential to be developed as a cyber city like the Cimahi Creative City in West Java, Bandung, Indonesia, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

With its own attractions, she believes Kota Samarahan has the potential to be listed as one of the Special Tourism Investment Zones (STIZ) based on ‘niche tourism’ in digital technology.

“I see Kota Samarahan having the potential to be like the Cimahi Creative City which has the concept of creativity, innovation and digital technology to become a trend and lifestyle of young people there.

“This is in line with the demographic percentage of the population of Kota Samarahan which consists of university students as well as public and private service professionals.

“Therefore, we need continuous commitment from all parties to place Kota Samarahan as one of the tourist destinations with its own specialties,” she added.

Nancy was officiating at the launching of First Dota 2 Championship 2021 at the D’Virtual Park here yesterday, which was followed by the launch of the Batang Sadong Electronic Sports Club.

On the tournament, the Batang Sadong MP said it was timely and in line with her ministry’s strategy to encourage all its stakeholders to proactively and innovatively utilise technology and digitalisation.

As a matter of fact, Nancy added, the organisation of such futuristic sports events could attract young tourists from all over the world to Kota Samarahan.

The inaugural tournament at the D’Virtual Park was hosted by Serba Dinamik Group Berhad with the support from Batang Sadong Electronic Sports Club.

A total of 16 teams took part in the tournament which offered a cash prize of RM5,000 to the winners.

The tournament started on March 27 and attracted the participation of 16 teams from Kota Samarahan and Kuching, who were divided into four groups to grab the final slot on April 4, 2021.

Also present were Serba Dinamik Kuching group manager and head of operations Muliawadi Imran, Samarahan Resident Brahim Lumpu, Batang Sadong Electronic Sports Club president Ehsan Wahab and other officials.