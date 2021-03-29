Over 129,000 people have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (March 29): A total of 129,110 people have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine injections under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of Sunday (March 28).

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, as of Sunday, 451,655 people had received the first dose, bringing the total number of first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country to 580,765.

In an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Dr Adham said Selangor remained the state that has received the highest number of first doses at 63,675, followed by Perak (49,5454) and Sabah (42,030).

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur with 39,622, Sarawak (37,889), Johor (35,303), Pahang (33,466), Penang (31,802), Kedah (26,355), Negeri Sembilan (22,212), Terengganu (21,403), Kelantan (19,815), Melaka (11,963), Perlis (9,533), Putrajaya (4,695) and Labuan (2,347).

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded the highest number of people who completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine injection, namely 19,145, followed by Pahang (12,889) and Selangor (11,642).

Next is Kelantan with 11,604 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (10,890), Sabah (10,193), Johor (9,991), Perak (9,760), Terengganu (6,809), Kedah (6,007), Penang (4,977), Negeri Sembilan (4,643) , Melaka (4,103), Putrajaya (2,234), Perlis (2,157) and Labuan (2,066).

Meanwhile, the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was 7,235,436 or 29.83 per cent with Selangor recording the highest number of 1,996,905.

According to the immunisation exercise, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination from February to April will involve 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme will continue with the second phase which is expected from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for those aged 18 and above with a target of about 14 million people. – Bernama