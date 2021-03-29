Riot urges Serian folk not to panic over sudden surge of Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Mar 29): The people should not panic in Serian over the sudden spike of Covid-19 there, said Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

He explained this was because most cases were recorded at the Semuja Immigration Detention Depot and others were from clusters at the outskirts of Serian division.

Riot revealed that he had received many calls from constituents who were concerned over news that Serian topped the Covid-19 cases in the state today with 203 cases out of the total 426 cases in Sarawak.

“I have received numerous phone calls especially from those in Serian who are very concerned about the situation. I have checked with the relevant authorities and it is confirmed that 191 of the 203 cases are at Semuja Immigration Detention Depot and not in Serian town.

“As regards to the two other clusters in Serian – Cluster Kpg Chupak and Cluster Kpg Batu Gong – are located in the Siburan Sub-District, some 35 km from Serian town,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in his daily Covid-19 update yesterday revealed that the 191 positive cases detected from the Semuja Immigration Depot contributed about 45 per cent of the number of new cases in Sarawak.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, also said all in all a total of 462 inmates at the immigration depo have been screened and 453 or about 94 per cent were positive for Covid-19.

“This proves that the pandemic can spread easily when no social distancing is observed,” said Uggah.