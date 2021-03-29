Sabah Maju Jaya development plan outlines three main thrusts

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan has outlined three main thrusts to develop the state from 2021 to 2025, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the three thrusts were based on the SMJ slogan where S refers to the three main economic sectors covering agriculture, industry and tourism; the letter M refers to human capital and the well-being of the people; while the letter J refers to green infrastructure and sustainability networks.

“The three main SMJ thrusts will be driven by five enablers, namely fiscal sustainability, financial facilities, effective and efficient delivery, excellence in integrity and governance, and digital government.

“SMJ is not a personal plan owned by the Chief Minister and Cabinet members, nor is it the right of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government or a plan just for civil servants … SMJ is our roadmap and the state coat of arms which is the right and property of all Sabahans.”

He said this when officiating the SMJ Roadmap here, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Ministers, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, as well as Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Hajiji said five implementation objectives of the SMJ plan have also been outlined, namely to build a united, peaceful and prosperous state and society; to optimise state resources and revenue; stimulate economic recovery; improve the people’s economy and improve human capital.

He said the SMJ plan would move in line with the national development agenda under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, and was a manifestation of the commitment as pledged by the GRS in the 16th state election last year.

He said to ensure the SMJ roadmap achieves its goals, every core and enabler would be supported by various initiatives.

“To date, a total of 584 initiatives covering 304 core initiatives and 280 enablers have been drafted for implementation starting this year,” he added. – Bernama