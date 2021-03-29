Scholarships for exceptional Sabahan students

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has prepared scholarships for Sabahan students who are exceptional, regardless of their race.

Special Tasks Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif who is also Sabah Education Exco, said that the government has prepared a huge sum for the development of human capital in the field of STEM which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

He also said that the Sabah government is working with the Sabah Education Department to produce educated people in the State.

“The Sabah government wants to ensure all the facilities and utilities necessary to develop the education sector in Sabah are prepared and constantly upgraded,” he said.

Speaking at the roadshow on education and careers forum catered for students held at Wisma Pendidikan near here on Monday, Mohd Arifin also said that that he hoped the forum would achieve the objective it was intended for.

He also said that the government is providing help to Bumiputera students in the B40 group as well as those unable to further their studies with the BUDI and BAKTI programmes.

He also said that students who would be sitting for their STAM, SPM and STPM which numbers around 30,000 people will be receiving a one-off RM200 Bakti assistance from the government prior to their examinations.

Another 5,000 eligible students will also be identified to receive RM2,000 one-off payment under the Budi programme, he said.

The Budi aid is for students of low income families who are applying for tertiary education admission.

“We hope that the forum will help make students and communities aware of the importance of education to change their life,” he said.

He also said that the aim of the roadshow is to ensure students have the right information with regards to education opportunities that are offered in Sabah and in the nation as well as on information concerning student loans and scholarships that are being offered locally and abroad.

In a press conference held later, Mohd Arifin commended the organizing of the programme, stating that it was beneficial for students planning on furthering their studies.