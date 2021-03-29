Seven suspected members of ‘Dolphin Boy Gang’ nabbed

MIRI: Seven men, believed to be members of the ‘Dolphin Boy Gang’, were arrested by police during ‘Ops Cantas’ here last Saturday.

Miri District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the suspects – all locals, aged between 20 and 40 – were caught during the operation conducted by Sarawak Police Contingent and Miri Criminal Investigation Department (CID), covering various locations around the city.

“The members of the ‘Dolphin Boy Gang’ do not have any known special symbol or tagline.

“The majority of members are believed to be tow-truck workers,” he said in a press statement.

“Police believe that the gang is responsible in disturbing the peace around Miri city, and also in some violent crime cases.

“The suspects are believed to have been involved in brawls at several entertainment centres here recently, where they reportedly used sharp objects or wooden clubs to hurt their victims.”

Hakemal following the arrest, investigations would be conducted under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possession of weapons during a riot, Section 427 of the same Code for committing mischief, and Section 324 of the same Code for voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means.

“Other than that, the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Act 297) would also be used against those involved

in violent crimes,” he added.