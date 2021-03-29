Still too early to talk about seat allocation for GE15, says Umno Sabah chief

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin believes that it is still too early to be talking about seat allocation for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Speaking to reporters at the launching of the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ development plan 2021-2025 by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, the deputy chief minister stressed that the focus now should be on the Sabah’s development and progress.

“The matter of seats is still in discussion. Its too early to make any decision and we (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) will find the best way to sort out the problem.

“For now, our focus is on Sabah and its development,” the works minister said when responding to a question about the number of seats that Umno Sabah wants to contest in GE15.

Bung Moktar pointed out that the component parties in GRS will discuss the matter and stressed that whatever political turmoil that is happening in Peninsular Malaysia will not be allowed to bring down the GRS government.

“Umno’s central leadership have come up with a few proposals but they will not affect politics in Sabah. We respect their decision but in Sabah, we stand with GRS (and) is clear,” he said.