SUPP sets up special committee to look into plight of fire victims at Jalan Tiong Hua in Sibu

SIBU (March 29): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch has set up a special committee to look into the plight of the fire victims at Jalan Tiong Hua here, said its chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon.

Chieng said they would try to assist the victims to the best of their ability.

“After I learned about the news on the fire outbreak at Jalan Tiong Hua here, I rushed to scene and was made to understand there are 40 people from six families affected,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He recalled that these wooden houses were built decades ago.

“I would like all residents there to take extra precaution on fire safety,” he said.

He urged the fire victims who need assistance to call SUPP Bukit Assek branch office at 084-313566, Kapitan Wong Lu Ping (016-8888209), Joseph Chieng (019-8867288), or himself (019-886 0840).

“We will try our best to assist them,” Chieng said.

In the early morning fire, four houses were razed to the ground while another house was about 50 per cent destroyed.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said they received a call on the fire at 1.55am and rushed 24 firemen to the scene to put out the fire.

The fire was successfully put out at 7.50am.

Firefighters also found the charred remains of a man were found inside one of five houses.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the remains of the victim, identified only as Ameng, a divorcee who was in his 40s, was found facing down under a pile of wood inside one of the affected houses.