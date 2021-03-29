Too early to talk about seats, says Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is of the opinion that it is still too early to talk about seats allocation for the 15th general election.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that focus now should be on Sabah’s development and progress.

Bung Moktar said this when met by reporters at the launching of the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ development plan 2021-2025 by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Monday.

He was responding to the question on the number of seats Umno Sabah wants to contest in the 15th general election.

“The matter of seats is still in discussion. It’s too early to make any decision and we (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) will find the best way to sort out the problem.

“For now, our focus is on Sabah and its development,” the Works Minister said.

Bung Moktar added that the component parties in GRS will discuss the matter and stressed that whatever political turmoil that is happening in Peninsular Malaysia will not be allowed to bring down the GRS governments.

“Umno’s central leadership have come up with a few proposals but they will not affect politics in Sabah. We respect their decision but in Sabah we stand with GRS (and) is clear,” said Bung Moktar.