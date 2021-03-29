Umno ready to face PAS in GE15, says Ku Li

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno is ready to face PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15) if the party continues to be part of Perikatan Nasional (PN), party advisory board chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said yesterday.

“… we (Umno) have got nothing to do with PN, we will go against PN and if PAS is still in there (PN), we will fight PAS (as well). What choice is there?”

“If Pas (wants) to be with us through Muafakat Nasional (MN), then it should leave PN,” he told reporters when commenting on Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s policy speech at the Umno General Assembly 2020 held at the World Trade Centre here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said the Umno-led coalition has decided to contest the GE15 on its own.

He said Umno, the biggest party of the Malays, has also decided to maintain the decision of its Supreme Council to not have any cooperation with Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Tengku Razaleigh also proposed that all Umno leaders appointed by the PN-government as ministers, deputy ministers and government-linked companies chairmen resign from their posts.

Meanwhile, Umno leaders also agreed with the proposal for the party to cease cooperation with Bersatu, and for BN to contest GE15 on its own.

They said it was a clear message to the grassroots on the party’s future direction, which is to ensure stability and for Malay-Muslim unity to prevail.

BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said he welcomed the stand of the Supreme Council members on the matter.

“What is important now is to stay away from rhetorics… if we really value stability, direction and the party’s future, I feel we still have time to think about it,” he said.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the president’s policy speech was the party’s agenda and stance on political cooperation.

“I think once and for all it is important as the captain of Umno to provide an explanation on the party’s stance on political cooperation and also the agenda for the future,” he said.

On ties within MN, Asyraf said the ties between two of the largest Malay parties, namely Umno and PAS is rooted in the unity and cooperation of the grassroots.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, meanwhile, said the ‘No PPBM (Bersatu) No Anwar No DAP’ stand was a concerted decision taken by the party.

Former Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, on the other hand, described BN’s stand to move solo in GE15 as the party’s right, adding that the decision also indirectly provides an opportunity for delegates and party members to make their assessment.

“I feel it is the president’s right to choose the narrative, at least the president has explained because prior to this there were some (in BN) who were proposing to work with other parties and he (the president) has now made a stand… it is up to the members and delegates to make the best assessment,” he said. — Bernama