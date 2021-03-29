What’s the update on redevelopment plan, queries Bukit Assek rep in wake of Jalan Tiong Hua fire

SIBU (Mar 29): Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang is asking for updates on the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan in wake of a fire that occurred at Jalan Tiong Hua today.

She pointed out that everyone knows about the many problems in Bukit Assek area including congested living environment.

“The houses that were burnt this morning were wooden (structure). So, there was no chance of escape at all. Government has been saying many times of Bukit Assek redevelopment (plan).

“There was the urban renewal plan. What’s the update? In the meantime, people are living there at high risk of fire incidence, which can wipe out rows of houses within minutes.

“Apart from the close proximity of houses which poses high risk to fire incidences, it also poses high risk of infection to Covid-19. This has been borne out by Tiong Hua zone constantly in the red zone for the disease.

“So, the whole area has to be carefully redrawn and replanned to avoid this problem,” Chang said after her visit to the site of fire incident today.

She added: “So, while I was there this morning, there were complaints to me that the drains were totally blocked. (Also) According to my information from the residents, there was a fire hydrant there. Bomba and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) should go and check on this.”

In the meantime, to lessen the hardships of the fire victims, Chang disclosed that DAP has raised some food provisions for the fire victims.

“The food items are 10kg rice, tray of eggs, (bottled) water and instant noodles, tea and crackers as well as some face masks,” Irene said.

Meanwhile, a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said they received a call on the fire at 1.55am yesterday and rushed 24 firemen to the scene to put out the fire.

He said that four houses were razed to the ground while another house was about 50 per cent destroyed in the blaze.

“The fire was successfully put out at 7.50am,” he said.

The charred remains of a man were found inside one of five houses that were destroyed in a fire at Jalan Tiong Hua here early yesterday morning.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the remains of the victim, identified only as Ameng, a divorcee who was in his 40s, was found facing down under a pile of wood inside one of the affected houses.