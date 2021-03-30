‘2,835 applications for funeral aid under KGC since launch’

KUCHING: The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry has received a total of 2,835 applications for Death Compassionate Assistance (BIK) from the next of kin of Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) holders since its launch last year, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the number of BIK applications received last year was 1,862 while for this year, the ministry has received 973 applications up to March 26.

“The total 2,835 BIK applications involve an allocation of RM6.9 million,” she said during the presentation of KGC strategic partner plates at a ceremony held at Waterfront Hotel, here yesterday.

The ceremony also saw the presentation of BIK aid to 20 next of kin of cardholders, welfare aid to five kidney patients, and KGCs to five new applicants.

Under BIK, which is one of the benefits of KGC, the next of kin of a cardholder who had just passed away can apply for assistance of RM3,000 to help them cover the funeral expenses of the deceased.

Fatimah said as of March 26 this year, a total of 202,722 senior citizens or 64.35 per cent of the senior citizen population in Sarawak have applied for the Kenyalang Gold Card.

On the KGC strategic partners, she said the addition of five more partners yesterday – Waterfront Hotel, Everrise Plaza Merdeka, Anmas Dental Clinic, Fair Hill Food Kingdom and Alpro Pharmacy – raised the total number of the card’s strategic partners to 235.

According to her, the 235 strategic partners are located in Kuching (98), Miri (40), Sibu (26), Bintulu (16), Samarahan (12), Limbang (11), Sarikei (9), Serian (6), Mukah (6), Sri Aman (5), Betong (4) and Kapit (2).

Meanwhile, Plaza Merdeka Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Steve Ng said Waterfront Hotel would be offering a 10 per cent discount for KGC holders.

“We will also encourage our tenants to offer meaningful discounts to all KGC holders,” he added.

Among those present was Fatimah’s assistant minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.