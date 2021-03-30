41 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday along with two new clusters, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The state’s official Covid-19 spokesman said that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 23, more than half of Tuesday’s tally, followed by Lahad Datu (4) and Kunak (4).

The two new clusters, dubbed as the Semarak Cluster and Ranggu Cluster, were both detected in Tawau.

The Semarak Cluster currently has a total of six cases. The index case involved a candidate for a civil servant position who tested positive before registering for a training centre in Kota Kinabalu.

Subsequent close contact screenings showed that five of the candidate’s housemates had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ranggu Cluster currently has seven cases. The index case involved a communication equipment salesperson, whose family members had previously attended a funeral ceremony at Taman Semarak on March 20 and a graduation ceremony on March 24.

Investigations showed that six of the salesperson’s housemates including her boyfriend had tested positive.

“No Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday,” said Masidi in a statement.

He added that a total of 82 Covid-19 patients in the state had recovered.