Bodybuilding resumes activities as usual

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) has reactivated its usual activities, including organising tournaments and courses for referees and coaches this year.

SBBA president Joannes Staneslous said the association has not had any activity for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But with the availability of vaccines, I believe we can overcome the Covid-10 crisis and resume our normal activities for this year.

“The government has allowed many activities to resume including sports as well as tournaments. Therefore, we (SBBA) have arranged our calendar year for activities starting next June,” he said Tuesday.

The SBBA 2021 Calendar will begin with two refreshing courses, the Specific Body Building Coaching Course on June 29 and the BodyBuilding Judges course on July 29.

The first tournament will be the Mr Sabah 2021 which is scheduled on July 31, and followed by the Personal Trainer Certification Course from August 3-4.

SBBA will also send participants for the Mr Malaysia Bodybuilding Championship 2021 in Kedah in November, before closing its calendar with the Mr Borneo Bodybuilding Championship 2021 on Dec 26.

“We will announce the venue for Mr Sabah and Mr Borneo at a later stage, but we announced the date earlier as we want those who want to participate to make early preparation and be at their best ahead of the tournament,” said Joannes.

Joannes also added that the RM Sabah tournament will be used as a platform to select athletes to represent Sabah in the Mr Malaysia tournament.

Meanwhile, Joannes reminded that the state referees are always active whether they are taking refresher courses or working as tournament referees.

“Referees who have been inactive for five consecutive years either refereeing or taking a refresher course will be considered no longer interested in becoming referees and their referee certificates will expire,” he said.