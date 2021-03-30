Bomba Forensics unit investigating cause of Jalan Tiong Hua fire

SIBU (Mar 30): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Forensics Unit is investigating the cause of the fire that killed a 45-year-old man and destroyed two blocks of wooden house at Jalan Tiong Hua here on Monday.

Sibu Zone 4 Bomba chief Janggan Muling said the forensics team assisted by Bomba Sibu had started their investigation this morning.

“The team arrived at the scene around 9am.

“Some local residents who were at the scene looking for scrap metals have been ordered to leave the scene,” he said when contacted today.

According to Janggan, they must ensure no one encroached into the area as this could possibly destroy or damage evidence linked to the incident especially since it involved death.

In the incident happened at 1.55am on Monday, the charred remains of a labourer identified as Chiu Woei Ming was discovered facing down under a pile of wood inside one of the affected houses.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit who confirmed the victim’s identity said that during the incident, Chiu was inside his room while his mother was in another room.

“His mother was rescued by the members of the public,” he said on Monday.

His body had been taken to Sibu Hospital.