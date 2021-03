TAMBUNAN: The State Fire and Rescue Department captured a crocodile at Kampung Ludong, here this morning.

State Fire and Rescue operation chief, David Wong said a distress call was received at 4.40 am and a team of fire and rescue personnel were deployed to the location.

The crocodile, measuring about 1.6 meters, was captured by covering the reptile’s eyes, he said.

Wong added that the crocodile was then handed to the Wildlife Department in Keningau for further action.