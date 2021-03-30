Duo get RM10,000 fine, one-day jail each for drink-driving

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were each fined RM10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday.

In the first case, 41-year-old Lazarus Saduai was ordered to pay the fine by Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles, for driving under the influence of alcohol on February 6 this year at around 10.50pm. Lazarus was stopped by police during a roadblock near SMK Bahang, Penampang.

In the second case, Lester Peter Jipinis, 34, was similarly fined for committing the same offence on January 13 this year, around 12.01am. He was also halted during a roadblock near SMK Bahang, Penampang.

The punishment was meted out under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum fine of RM6,000 and 12 months’ jail for a first offence, and up to RM10,000 and two years’ jail for a subsequent offence.

In addition to the RM10,000 fine, both men were also jailed for one day and were ordered to serve a default sentence of three months if they failed to pay the fine. The court also suspended their driver’s licence for two years.