ESSCom still relevant for people of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 30): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is still relevant and the people, especially in the Eastern Sabah Secuity Zone (ESSZone), need the agency to maintain security in the area for their well -being.

ESSCom chief executive officer Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali said since ESSCom was established eight years ago, the people in Sabah are see to be feeling safer.

This, he said, clearly reflected the significant role played by the agency in curbing threats, including cross-border crime.

“When there were rumours that ESSCom would be closed, the people were worried. But, with ESSCom maintained, they are happy, feel safe and confident,” he said, adding that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, during his visit to ESSCom, also gave the assurance that the agency will not be closed, but to be strengthened and empowered.

“The minister also approved an allocation of RM1 million to improve security facilities in ESSZone. “ESSCom will utilise the allocation well in an effort to further improve the morale of our security forces,” he told Bernama recently.

Jamaluddin said ESSCom would continue with its activities, as well as carry out new programmes, to bring the agency closer to the people.

He said such programmes and activities were important to further strengthen the relationship between the people and ESSCom because cooperation among them was necessary to ensure security can was always be maintained.

“Don’t worry about the presence of members of the securtity forcesextend cooperation because they are here to protect us, ensure our safety. Tell them if you have information about any thing that could threaten the country’s security.

“If no wrong is done, don’t be afraid (to give information to the security forces) because the security forces also have laws. They will not take action against innocent people.

“Emphasise safety of our community by cooperating (with the security forces). Selfishness should be discarded because we live in one large community. Each of us has a role to play in ensuring that we can live in harmony and peace. Love and cherish our country,” he added.

On ESSCom’s anniversary celebration, Jamaluddin said, it would be held on April 1 and the event would commemorate the sacrifices of the warriors in defending the country’s sovereignty in the terrorist attack in 2013.

He said several programmes had been lined-up for the event, including repair of houses for the poor, as well as visits to widows of members of the security forces who died while protecting the country.

ESSCom was established on April 1, 2013, following the intrusion of Sulu terrorists in Tanduo, Lahad Datu.

The agency is responsible for coordinating the operations of the security and defence agencies, such as the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in maintaining the safety of Sabahans in ESSZone.

ESSZone covers the areas of Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau. – Bernama