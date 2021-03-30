Expedite plans to build Mesilou campus – Yakub

KOTA KINABALU: The state Government continues to be highly committed towards the development of human capital with quality, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.

This is important as the current need for skilled labour is increasing in line with the development of technology and the era of digitilization, he said at the Jabatan Pembangunan Sumber Manusia (JPSM) convocation on Tuesday.

Yakub said highly skilled workers are needed to carry out duties that are getting more complex as well as to be innovative and to improve processes and prodcuts using the latest technology.

He pointed out that the state Government just launched its five-year development plan ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ on Monday to stimulate development in the state that was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

JPSM, he pointed out has been given the role and responsibilty together with the state Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry in the SMJ’s human capital development program.

“JPSM has come up with several initiatives to be implemented with the aim to strengthen the skill and competency level of the state’s human capital.

“My ministry will continue to support and work with JPSM in the implementation of the initiative planned to develop human capital and it is our hope that with the initiative more Sabahans will be able to get work and at the same time provide opportunities to others,” Yakub said.

He disclosed that the main initiative of SMJ was to help those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time reduce the uemployment rate in the state.

“I therefore call on JPSM to continue to improve and come up with the best strategies in implementing high impact human capital development programs that can spur the state’s socio-economy,” he added.

In line with this, Yakub urged JPSM to expedite its plans to build a campus in Mesilou Kundasang which was earmarked for the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Other than providing more youths the opportunity to get skill training, the campus would boost the socio-economy of folks in Ranau and surrounding areas, he said and expressed his support to JPSM’s plans to set up satellite campuses in five districts in the state.

The satellite campuses will allow the local communities to be trained in their respective districts without having to migrate to other areas, he said.

Touching on JSPM’s collaboration with other private and public training agencies, Yakub said he was impressed by the move as it has been effective in improving the competency and appearance of its trainees especially those at the Institut Latihan Teknik dan Perdagangan (ILTP).

“JPSM’s collaboration with Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) since early last year is commendable as it allows more ILTP graduates to pursue higher education and I hope that this effort will be extended to other programs so that the students also get the opportunity to continue their studies,” he stressed.

Yakub pointed out that in order to provide more comprehensive training packages in the ILTP, there is a need to improve existing infrastructure and training equipment in the campus in Papar.

“I urge all the relevant departments and agencies to assist JPSM in this and approval as well as chanelling the funds are important to ensure that the upgrading plans can be implemented accordingly and smoothly,” he said.

Yakub congratulated JPSM for introducing new programs and subjects to its teaching and learning module and that its cooperation with MACC in the Integrity and Prevention of Corruption module is timely.

Speaking to reporters later the Karambunai assemblyman said that he is satisfied with JPSM’s training programs but pointed out that there is room for improvement especially in using latest educational tools to teach the youths so that they will be more skillful.