Four in family killed in crash

KUANTAN: Four people including two children were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer laden with cars at the 4th Kilometre, Jalan Bentong-Raub in Bentong, about 195 km from here, early yesterday morning.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said sisters Marlianna Abdul Muid, 37, and Marlia, 36, died at the scene in the 4.10am incident.

Their sons, Muhammad Aisy Harraz Aziz, seven, and Muhammad Faizz Aryan Mohd Faizuddin, nine, who were in the back seat of the Perodua Myvi died at the Bentong Hospital at 6.30am. They were from Banting, Selangor.

“It is believed that the car driven by Marlianna collided with the trailer after failing to overtake a vehicle. They were returning to Selangor from Kota Bharu.

“The bodies of Marlianna and Marlia were pinned in the wrecked car requiring the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department to extricate them,” he said in a statement here. — Bernama