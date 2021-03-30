High positivity rate warrants another round of swab test

SIBU: The Sarawak Health Department is going to repeat the swab test for Sanyan Cluster due to the high positivity rate from the samples collected, said its director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Dr Chin disclosed this last night when asked if there would be anymore mass active case detection (ACD) exercise planned for Sibu.

“So far, no plans (for mass ACD here) but will need (to) repeat swab (test) at Cluster Sanyan,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

For the record, the Sanyan ACD was held from March 22 till 23.

Asked on the ACD carried out on March 27 at Sibujaya’s ‘tamu’ market, Dr Chin revealed that a total 209 samples were collected, and all turned out negative.

He also said out of 150 samples collected during the ACD at the basketball court in Durin on March 26, seven were tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded two death cases along with 192 new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement yesterday said the latest deaths were recorded in Miri and Bintulu, bringing Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll to 105.

According to SDMC, Miri registered the highest number of new cases at 47, followed by Bintulu (38), Sibu (33), Kuching (23), Samarahan (13), Sri Aman (8), Kanowit (7), Serian (7), Sarikei (6), Kapit (4), Sebauh (2), Bau (1), Lawas (1), Marudi (1) and Subis (1).