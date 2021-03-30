KTC reduces price of bread

KOTA KINABALU: Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Bhd (KTC) yesterday announced a RM2.5 million investment initiative by reducing its Creamos bread price by 30 per cent with immediate effect.

Its Executive Director, Dexter Lau, said the price of a loaf of Creamos bread 600gm would be reduced from RM4.50 to RM3.50 across the state of Sabah.

He disclosed this yesterday during Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s visit to KTC factory located at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP).

Meanwhile, the company’s Gardenia bakery products will maintain its pricing for the people of the state, although its West Malaysia counterpart reported to increase price.

“Our counterpart in West Malaysia decided to increase their Gardenia price but as licence holder for East Malaysia and Indonesia, we have decided not to increase our price and we will maintain for the people of Sabah.

“We have been in the market for the past 84 years and currently operating in the consumer trading, logistics, retail, shipping and manufacturing industry.

“We believe all these blessings have been showered by the people of Sabah, so we are hoping this corporate initiative, our CSR programme will help people of Sabah to ease the burden of economy regression due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dexter.

Also present at the event yesterday were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and KTC Group Managing Director Datuk Lau Kok Sing.