Nurse from Sibu loses RM11,550 in pet sale scam

SIBU (Mar 30): A 25-year-old nurse at Sibu Hospital suffered losses of RM11,550 after she was cheated in a non-existent pet sale on Sunday.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, the victim saw an advertisement in Facebook posted by ‘Mocthar Alamsyah’ promoting different cat breeds for sale on March 28.

She became interested to purchase two British Shorthair breed at the promotional price of RM1,100 and contacted the seller via Facebook Messenger.

“She later deal with the suspect named ‘Rhocim’ via Whatsapp.

“The suspect informed the victim that the cats were from Indonesia. So in order to get the cats, she was told to pay stamp duty, veterinary charges and Indonesian customs duties,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said the victim heeded and transferred a total of RM11,550 to three different bank accounts in seven transactions on the same day.

“She only realised she was scammed after the suspect continued to ask her to make payment,” he said.

The victim had lodged a police report.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.