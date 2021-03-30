Only early party election can solve Umno’s internal disputes – Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin has called on the Umno leadership to bring forward the party election scheduled for this year, saying this is the only way to solve its internal disputes.

He said the party polls should be held ahead of the next general election.

“There is only one way to solve the internal problems in Umno … hold party election fast … don’t wait until after the general election.

“Do the right thing, Majlis Tertinggi (Supreme Council) … you know we cannot continue like this,” he said in ‘InstaStory’ on his Instagram account, a screenshot of which he uploaded on his Twitter account.

Khairy, who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said Umno should go into the general election with a leadership which has received a clear mandate and can get the support of the rakyat. – Bernama