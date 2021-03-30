Police urged to probe road rage incident in Luyang

KOTA KINABALU: A man was severely assaulted during a dispute at the traffic junction at Jalan Kolam in Luyang here around 10pm on Monday.

The incident under a flyover was witnessed by food delivery rider Joyce Heng who posted the incident on social media.

Joyce and Thomas Sim, the cousin of victim Aaron Liew, yesterday sought help from Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe to seek justice for Liew.

“I witnessed the whole incident because I was cycling behind them but everything happened too fast. A guy driving a white Alza came down with a foot-long metal pipe and started to smash the victim’s car three to four times and the last hit broke his jaw. The attacker sped off doing a U-turn back to Hilltop after he attacked the victim,” said Joyce.

Aaron’s father sent him to the hospital where he received three stitches on the head. He also suffered four broken teeth. His condition is stable now.

“I only talked to the police at the scene of the incident but I have yet to be summoned by the police. I am concerned whether the authorities are investigating the case,” Joyce told Phoong.

The Luyang representative has contacted Luyang police chief ASP Rahsidi and requested for investigation into the case.

Thomas said that his nephew only reminded the man to drive carefully.

“My cousin’s father has informed me that the man also filed a report stating that Aaron had hit him first. This is untrue,” said Thomas.

“My cousin just returned from Singapore and it is impossible that he has any enemy. There is a possibility that my cousin had a misunderstanding with the man but it is not necessary to beat him up and now he is severely injured,” said Thomas.

Phoong urged the authorities to look into the case seriously and start investigations because the dispute happened in Luyang.

“I hope that the authorities would look into the CCTVs nearby and investigate this dispute as soon as possible. The authorities must be committed to ensure the safety of the public and prevent any similar incidents from happening again,” he said.