Rayong to Idris: PSB’s political ‘chemistry’ is with Sarawak

KUCHING (March 30): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa has agreed with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) information chief Dato Idris Buang that his party has no political ‘chemistry’ to work with GPS.

Rayong, who is Engkilili assemblyman, said this is because PSB’s political ‘chemistry’ is with Sarawak, as the party’s struggle is to fight for all Sarawakians.

“Therefore, PSB is not a political beggar,” he said in a statement.

Rayong was responding to a statement by Idris yesterday, who dismissed the possibility of GPS working with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) due to a lack of ‘chemistry’.

Rayong said Idris’ statement was not only arrogant, but calculated to demonise PSB “when all along he knows that PSB’s aim is to wrest power from GPS”.

“God willing, PSB will form the next state government after PRN12 (next state polls),” he added.