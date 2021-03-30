Serian to help reduce Sarawak’s high non-revenue water

SERIAN (March 30): Serian division has been chosen for a project aimed at reducing the state’s non-revenue water (NRW), said Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said the Utilities Ministry was actively working to reduce the state’s NRW from more than 50 per cent currently to 30 per cent.

“Through this effort, we want to find the cause of the increase in NRW whether the pipes are leaking or other problems,” he told reporters after visiting the Slabi Water Treatment Plant SR3 project site today.

During the visit, Dr Abdul Rahman said the reduction of NRW was given serious attention in line with the state government’s efforts to supply clean water to every household by 2025.

He said focus was also given to locations that often suffer from water supply disruption problems, which have been identified as ‘stress areas’.

“These stress areas are actually areas that have water supply but its not enough to meet current needs of the area. A total of 322 stress areas have been identified throughout the state and mostly in rural areas,” he said.

As for areas that are far from the main water pipes, Dr Abdul Rahman said the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (SAWAS) programme would be developed to supply clean treated water.

“SAWAS started to be developed since 2018, various projects have been developed and benefit the community in remote areas,” he explained.

Accompanying Dr Abdul Rahman on the visit were Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Director Chang Kuet Shian.