Six arrested in Bintulu for allegedly involved in drug abuse activities in budget hotels

BINTULU (March 30): Five men and a woman aged between 22 and 51 were arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in drug abuse activities in the budget hotels at the old town area around 3pm yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the raid was led by IPD Bintulu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division chief ASP Muning Jakung with seven policemen.

“In the operation, all rooms and occupants were inspected, two men were found possessing two transparent straw tubes containing crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine (syabu) weighing one gramme and also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Four others involving three men and a woman were also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement today.

He said the two men will be investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for possessing and consuming drugs.

Meanwhile, he said four other suspects will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for consuming drugs.

“Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carries a fine not more than RM100,000 or not more than two years imprisonment, while Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act provides a fine not more than RM5,000 or not exceeding two years in jail and be placed under supervision for two years, if convicted,” he said.

Zulkipli said this operation was part of continuous effort by the police to curb drug abuse activities in budget hotels at the old town area.