Tankers to supply water to University Apartment starting Apr 1

KOTA KINABALU: The Chief Minister’s Department is working on an immediate solution to help the stricken residents of University Apartment in Sepanggar near here who have been facing water shortage for weeks.

The water shortage dilemma is affecting some 5,000 people who are living there, said Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Roland Chia Ming Shen.

He said that the immediate solution, which will be deployed beginning April 1, shall comprise of 10 water tankers that will supply water to the water tanks at the residential area and boost their supply.

Dr Roland said in a press statement issued Tuesday that they agreed to the proposal of using water tankers owned by several government departments and agencies from both State and Federal to supply water to the afflicted residents after attending the Coordination Meeting between the State Government and the Fire and Rescue Department in addressing the water crisis at University Apartment which was held on Monday.

“If we were to use private water tankers, the cost will be RM700 per trip. Since we are using government owned water tankers, we can use them for free as a service to the people there,” he said.

The water supplied is also free of charge, he said.

Aside from Universiti Apartment Phase 1, other residential areas that will benefit from the immediate solution are University Condo 1 and University Prime Condo, which are also located in Sepanggar.

The effort has been made possible thanks to a taskforce comprising of the Chief Minister’s Department, the Fire and Rescue Departments of Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran, the Water Departments from Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Papar and the District Offices of Penampang, Papar and Tuaran as well as Kota Kinabalu City Hall, he said.

He also added that the management of University Apartment has already been informed of the upcoming task which will take place in two days.

“We will be monitoring the situation to ensure everything goes smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Water Department has also begun water rationing for areas that are getting their water supply from the Telibong Water Treatment plant.

“This was the first approach to resolve the water woes at University Apartment,” he said.

The department also adopted another approach which is the sharing of water supply between Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran, he said.

The latest approach is the third approach by the State government, he said.

“We hope that it will bring relief to the people staying at the apartments who have been facing water shortage problems for weeks,” he said.