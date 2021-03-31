13 high-impact water supply projects carried out in Serian since 2018

SERIAN: Thirteen high-impact water supply projects worth a total RM223 million have been implemented by the state and federal governments in Serian Division since 2018, said Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said eight of these projects were implemented under ‘Projek Rakyat’, two by the Sarawak government, and three by the federal Rural Development Ministry.

“The Sarawak government in collaboration with the federal government is very committed in providing clean water supply infrastructure for the people of Serian, as evident by the various projects that have been implemented here over the past three years,” he said.

He said this to reporters when visiting the Slabi Water Treatment Plant SR3 project site here yesterday.

Elaborating, Dr Abdul Rahman said that as of March this year, eight of the 13 projects have been completed while the rest are in various stages of development.

He said these projects will benefit the residents around Kampung Plaman Nyabet, Kampung Taee, Kampung Bantang, Kampung Kakeng, Kampung Cina, Kampung Pasir, Serian Bazaar, Kampung Hulu, Taman Pasir, Taman Cozy and Baki Old Bazaar.

According to him, four more ‘Projek Rakyat’ are at various stages of implementation involving the booster pump station in Kampung Entayan Kropok; Jalan Ensengei water supply; upgrading of the Serian Water Treatment Plant; and the development of a project to reduce water shortage in Serian.

Dr Abdul Rahman added that the Mentung Merau/Mongkos rural water supply project is still in the construction stage and is funded by the Rural Development Ministry.

“When completed, the project which costs RM112 million will benefit about 5,100 households,” he explained.