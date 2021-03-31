6 held for drug abuse in police operation at budget hotels

BINTULU: An anti-narcotics operation carried out by police at budget hotels in the old town area here on Monday saw six individuals arrested on suspicion of abusing drugs.

District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects, five men and a woman aged between 22 and 51, were detained during checks conducted on all of the occupied rooms at the targeted premises.

“In the operation, two men were found in possession of straw tubes containing substance believed to be methamphetamine, with both also tested positive for the drug.

“Four others including a woman were also found to be positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkipli said the 3pm operation was conducted by an eight-member team led by district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division chief ASP Muning Jakung.

“This operation is part of our continuous effort to curb drug abuse activities in budget hotels in the Bintulu old town area,” he added.

Those detained during the operation are being investigated for offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.