69 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday along with two new clusters and one death, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 24 followed by Lahad Datu and Keningau with nine each.

“Two new clusters, namely the Kampung Baru Pasir Putih Cluster in Tawau and the Kampung Rimbayan Cluster in Keningau, were identified,” he said in a statement.

The Kampung Baru Pasir Putih Cluster currently has eight cases. Its index case involved a man who went to a wedding ceremony in the village, which was attended by 244 people.

Meanwhile, the Kampung Rimbayan Cluster currently has 15 cases. Investigations revealed that fourteen of the individuals who tested positive came from the same group of family and relatives, who had attended a funeral ceremony in the village, between March 10 to 12.

“One Covid-19 death was recorded in Tawau,” added Masidi.

A total of 39 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus on Wednesday.