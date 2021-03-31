After going back up from below 1,000-mark, new Covid-19 cases continue rise to 1,482

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): Malaysia saw an uptick in new Covid-19 infections today, recording 1,482 cases after dipping below the 1,000-mark barely two days ago.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest infections, followed by Penang and Sarawak.

This brings the cumulative positive cases to 345,500.

“Selangor recorded 661 new cases, followed by Penang with 200 cases and Sarawak with 176,” he said in a statement today.

Remaining states recorded double digit infections numbers, while Federal Territory of Labuan, Putrajaya, Terengganu and Perlis respectively recorded single digit infections. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME