Another Sarawakian helms Shell Malaysia chairman post

KUCHING: Shell Malaysia today announced the appointment of Ivan Tan as the new country chairman of Shell Malaysia, effective from April 1, 2021.

Tan will succeed Datuk Iain Lo, who will retire from company service having served as chairman for eight years and after a distinguished career at Shell for 30 years.

As chairman of Shell Malaysia, Tan will oversee all Shell Malaysia businesses, in addition to his current role as senior vice president and managing director for the upstream business in Malaysia.

“We would like to thank Datuk Iain Lo for his contributions to Shell and to wish him well in his further endeavours,” shared Wael Sawan, Royal Dutch Shell upstream director.

“We would like to thank Iain for his leadership, experience and commitment over his distinguished career with Shell. We welcome Ivan into the role of Country Chairman for Malaysia.

“Ivan is known for his strong business acumen and track record in safety and operational leadership, and I am confident that he will drive further opportunities in Malaysia in line with our global strategy and to support Malaysia with its energy transition.”

Tan, a Sarawakian, began his career with Shell in Miri in 2001. His early career comprised of several Wells, Contracting and Procurement and HSE assignments in Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand and China.

In 2016, Tan led the technical integration of the Shell and British Gas businesses in Australia, before being appointed Chief Operating Officer for Arrow Energy, one of Shell’s joint ventures in the country.

He was responsible for the end-to-end delivery of capacity development, projects, wells, asset management and energy markets for Arrow’s business in the natural gas industry. He was also the co-chair and president of Queensland Natural Gas Exploration and the Production Industry Safety Forum.

Tan returned to Malaysia in February 2020 to take up his current role in the upstream business. HE has led the ongoing transformation of the upstream business in Malaysia to become more stream-lined and competitive, in order to thrive through the energy transition.

He holds a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College and an MBA from Manchester Business School.